Brokerages Anticipate GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). GenMark Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GenMark Diagnostics.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 40.18% and a negative return on equity of 310.58%.

GNMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 247,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael John Harkins sold 4,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $48,003.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,946.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,851 shares of company stock valued at $315,074 in the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNMK opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $594.45 million, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.99. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

