Zacks: Analysts Expect Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Globant posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Globant.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.24 million. Globant had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLOB. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Globant from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.55.

Globant stock opened at $138.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.64 and a beta of 1.32. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $152.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Globant during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.