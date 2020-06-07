Royal Bank of Canada Lowers RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RNLSY. HSBC cut RENAULT S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Get RENAULT S A/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $5.76 on Thursday. RENAULT S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -47.96 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for RENAULT S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RENAULT S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.