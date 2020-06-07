Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Investec

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SCBFF. HSBC upgraded Standard Chartered from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Standard Chartered has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $5.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

