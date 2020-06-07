SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSMEX CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SYSMEX CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Get SYSMEX CORP/ADR alerts:

SSMXY stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.82. SYSMEX CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $26.29 and a 52-week high of $40.40.

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and export/import of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software for the use in hematology, urinalysis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, and hemostasis. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; systems for high-volume testing in labs; and hematology analyzers for animals.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for SYSMEX CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSMEX CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.