Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZLDSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS:ZLDSF opened at $71.70 on Friday. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.60.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

