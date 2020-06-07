Credit Suisse Group Upgrades WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) to “Outperform”

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WYGPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79.

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

