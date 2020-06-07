Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading 8.1% Higher

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)’s stock price traded up 8.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.45 and last traded at $53.08, 41,301,995 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 31,519,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average is $55.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 10,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.