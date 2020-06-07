SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) and ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Financial Comparison

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) and ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

SMC CORP JAPAN/S has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANA HOLDINGS IN/S has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SMC CORP JAPAN/S and ANA HOLDINGS IN/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC CORP JAPAN/S 21.01% 9.12% 8.13% ANA HOLDINGS IN/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SMC CORP JAPAN/S and ANA HOLDINGS IN/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMC CORP JAPAN/S 0 0 1 1 3.50 ANA HOLDINGS IN/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SMC CORP JAPAN/S and ANA HOLDINGS IN/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMC CORP JAPAN/S $4.84 billion 7.40 $1.02 billion $0.76 34.95 ANA HOLDINGS IN/S $18.13 billion 0.47 $253.93 million N/A N/A

SMC CORP JAPAN/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ANA HOLDINGS IN/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of SMC CORP JAPAN/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SMC CORP JAPAN/S beats ANA HOLDINGS IN/S on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMC CORP JAPAN/S

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment. It also provides process valves, chemical liquid valves/fittings and needle valves/tubing, process pumps, temperature control equipment, process gas equipment, high vacuum equipment, industrial filters/sintered metal elements, pneumatic instrumentation equipment, and hydraulic equipment. The company was formerly known as Shoketsu Kinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SMC Corporation in April 1986. SMC Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About ANA HOLDINGS IN/S

ANA Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment engages in the domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services. The Airline Related segment provides air transportation related operations, such as airport passenger, ground handling services, and maintenance services. The Travel Services segment engages in centering on the development and sales of travel plans. This segment also consists of planning and sales of branded travel packages using air transportation. The Trade and Retail segment imports and exports goods related to air transportation; food products; aerospace and electronics businesses; and semiconductors products, as well as involved in in-store and non-store retailing. The company was formerly known as All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ANA Holdings Inc. in April 2013. ANA Holdings Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

