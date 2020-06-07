Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $34.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vapotherm traded as high as $31.80 and last traded at $30.46, with a volume of 84258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vapotherm by 50.0% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Vapotherm by 8.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vapotherm by 39.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vapotherm during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Vapotherm by 118.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $617.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of -1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 109.58% and a negative net margin of 94.57%. Equities analysts predict that Vapotherm Inc will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

