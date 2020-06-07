Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $55.00 price target on the stock. Descartes Systems Group traded as high as $50.07 and last traded at $49.94, with a volume of 154475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.07.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DSGX. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 7,481.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average is $41.87.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

