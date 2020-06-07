Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.

NASDAQ:ETRN opened at $9.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $21.17.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $453.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.80 million.

In other Equitrans Midstream news, Director Kenneth Michael Burke purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,476.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas F. Karam purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $364,950.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 85.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at $60,000.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

