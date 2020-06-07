National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Trading 5.4% Higher

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) shares traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.63 and last traded at $22.33, 397,321 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 329,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised National General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on National General in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on National General from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. National General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. National General had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. National General’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that National General Holdings Corp will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. National General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in National General by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in National General in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in National General in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in National General by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in National General in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

About National General (NASDAQ:NGHC)

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

