Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Up 5.2%

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.10 and last traded at $57.50, 232,284 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 216,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.67.

FELE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 57.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Equitrans Midstream Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Equitrans Midstream Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
National General Trading 5.4% Higher
National General Trading 5.4% Higher
Franklin Electric Shares Up 5.2%
Franklin Electric Shares Up 5.2%
Saia Sets New 1-Year High at $119.29
Saia Sets New 1-Year High at $119.29
David A. Beitel Sells 144,314 Shares of Zillow Group Inc Stock
David A. Beitel Sells 144,314 Shares of Zillow Group Inc Stock
George Hu Sells 35,000 Shares of Twilio Inc Stock
George Hu Sells 35,000 Shares of Twilio Inc Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report