David A. Beitel Sells 144,314 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) CTO David A. Beitel sold 144,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $8,847,891.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,378.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $59.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average is $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Zillow Group Inc has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $66.68.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.
A number of analysts have recently commented on Z shares. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.
