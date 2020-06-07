George Hu Sells 35,000 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total value of $7,010,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

George Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, George Hu sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $6,965,350.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, George Hu sold 10,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $2,000,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, George Hu sold 2,142 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.90, for a total value of $436,753.80.

On Wednesday, May 20th, George Hu sold 7,577 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.67, for a total value of $1,437,129.59.

On Friday, May 15th, George Hu sold 7,693 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.90, for a total value of $1,453,207.70.

Twilio stock opened at $196.71 on Friday. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $209.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Twilio by 2.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 247,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,907 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 194,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,365,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,064,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,267,000 after purchasing an additional 319,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.24.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

