Insider Selling: Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP Sells 109,778 Shares of Stock

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 109,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $5,825,918.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 445,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,637,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $54.59 on Friday. Enphase Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $70.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $37.45.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.56% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 51,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.