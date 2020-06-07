Insider Selling: TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) CEO Gerald Volas sold 50,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total transaction of $6,254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,466.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Gerald Volas sold 29,216 shares of TopBuild stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $3,468,815.68.

BLD stock opened at $130.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.37. TopBuild Corp has a 52 week low of $54.83 and a 52 week high of $132.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $653.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in TopBuild by 38.5% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

