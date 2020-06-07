Insider Selling: Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) CFO Sells 100,249 Shares of Stock

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) CFO Eric Branderiz sold 100,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $5,442,518.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 364,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,770,789.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ENPH opened at $54.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Enphase Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $70.36. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.56% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. B. Riley increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Johnson Rice started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. KPCB GGF Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $99,576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,594.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,484,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,185.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,564,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,696,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

