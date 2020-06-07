John S. Marr, Jr. Sells 13,800 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $5,217,090.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 181,638 shares in the company, valued at $68,668,245.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TYL stock opened at $358.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.77. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.80 and a 52 week high of $382.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $339.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $276.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 245.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,787,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

