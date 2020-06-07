Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) PT Raised to $28.00 at Wedbush

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $23.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.95% from the stock’s current price.
BLDR has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.
BLDR stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38.
In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 45,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $736,743.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,724.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $37,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $1,044,415. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 277,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
