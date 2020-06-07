Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) PT Raised to $28.00 at Wedbush

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $23.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.95% from the stock’s current price.

BLDR has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

BLDR stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 2.62%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 45,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $736,743.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,724.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $37,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $1,044,415. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 277,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

