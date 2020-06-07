Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Raised to $31.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.65.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $28.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $615.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 77.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 304.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 65.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.