American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $14.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.90 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.28.

AEO opened at $12.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.12 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,015 shares in the company, valued at $755,803.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 38.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 226,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 62,536 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 91.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 322,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 172.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

