William J. Doherty Sells 50,400 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) SVP William J. Doherty sold 50,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $5,132,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

APH opened at $107.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $110.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.43.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

