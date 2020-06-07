Wells Fargo & Co Increases NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target to $63.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.70% from the company’s previous close.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $66.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.41. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $81.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $259.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.32 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in NuVasive by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 53.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

