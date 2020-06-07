Wells Fargo & Co Increases Greif (NYSE:GEF) Price Target to $46.00

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2020

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $42.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GEF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Greif from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Greif from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Greif from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.41. Greif has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Greif had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Greif will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Greif by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter worth $695,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Greif by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,522 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Analyst Recommendations for Greif (NYSE:GEF)

