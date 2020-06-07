Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) PT Raised to $28.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.06% from the company’s current price.

NAV has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Navistar International from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Navistar International in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Navistar International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Navistar International from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.89.

Shares of NYSE:NAV opened at $28.59 on Friday. Navistar International has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 2.56.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.34. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Navistar International will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAV. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the first quarter worth about $13,434,000. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the first quarter worth about $9,911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 1,452.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after buying an additional 415,587 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,084,000 after buying an additional 364,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth about $9,794,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

