Laredo Petroleum’s (LPI) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Laredo Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

Shares of LPI opened at $21.15 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.48. The firm has a market cap of $216.18 million, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 4.21.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.20). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a positive return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $204.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.46 million. Research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $9,206,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 588.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,771,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 2,369,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $6,633,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,850,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,652 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,592,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,650 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

