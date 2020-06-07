B. Riley Boosts Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Price Target to $33.00

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZUMZ. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Zumiez from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Zumiez from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Zumiez stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $741.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.82.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.05 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zumiez will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zumiez by 616.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Zumiez by 9.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,217 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

