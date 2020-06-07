B. Riley Increases Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target to $74.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Novavax from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Novavax from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.19.

Get Novavax alerts:

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.36. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Novavax will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Young acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $73,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 42.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 14,736.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.