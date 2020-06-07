Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) PT Raised to $16.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.05.

Shares of Parsley Energy stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.10. Parsley Energy has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $20.80.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $564.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 151.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Parsley Energy will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 16,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,416 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

