Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $168.00 at Citigroup

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.18.

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $139.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Docusign has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $152.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.62. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of -119.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Docusign will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $153,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 477,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,736,009.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $29,266,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 812,642 shares of company stock valued at $69,896,715 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Docusign in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Docusign by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

