Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $168.00 at Citigroup

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.18.

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $139.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Docusign has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $152.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.62. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of -119.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Docusign will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $153,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 477,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,736,009.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $29,266,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 812,642 shares of company stock valued at $69,896,715 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Docusign in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Docusign by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Saia Sets New 1-Year High at $119.29
Saia Sets New 1-Year High at $119.29
David A. Beitel Sells 144,314 Shares of Zillow Group Inc Stock
David A. Beitel Sells 144,314 Shares of Zillow Group Inc Stock
George Hu Sells 35,000 Shares of Twilio Inc Stock
George Hu Sells 35,000 Shares of Twilio Inc Stock
Insider Selling: Enphase Energy Inc EVP Sells 109,778 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Enphase Energy Inc EVP Sells 109,778 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: TopBuild Corp CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: TopBuild Corp CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Enphase Energy Inc CFO Sells 100,249 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Enphase Energy Inc CFO Sells 100,249 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report