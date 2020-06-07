First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $124.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of First Republic have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, it displays an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Improving loan and deposit balances might continue supporting First Republic's profitability. Also, increasing fee income on steady rise in investment management fees reflects top line strength. Net interest income continues to rise with loan growth. The company complies with all regulatory ratio requirements, reflecting a strong capital position. However, contraction of net interest margin due to lower interest rates is a headwind as it impedes top-line growth. Further, rising expenses due to investments in digital initiatives might affect bottom line expansion. Also, it faces credit risk in case of any economic downturn.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FRC. Atlantic Securities upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $104.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.88.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $120.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.71. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $125.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 100.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

