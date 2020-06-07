Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) to Hold

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2020

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

SPRO has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of SPRO stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $249.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.96. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 654.03% and a negative return on equity of 88.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

