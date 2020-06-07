Vale (NYSE:VALE) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.78.

Get Vale alerts:

NYSE:VALE opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. Vale has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Vale had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.43%. Equities analysts predict that Vale will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Vale by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vale by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Innovations LLC increased its stake in Vale by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Innovations LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.