Stifel Nicolaus Increases G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target to $15.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.18% from the stock’s current price.

GIII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.48.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $405.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.84 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CEO Morris Goldfarb purchased 30,749 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $228,465.07. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,236,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,049,981.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Brosig purchased 8,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,626 shares in the company, valued at $143,173.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 58,949 shares of company stock worth $409,053. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 41,402 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

