Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) PT Raised to $11.00 at B. Riley

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $6.25 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 105.61% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Biomerica’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Biomerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:BMRA opened at $5.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 million, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of -0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Biomerica has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $23.39.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 million. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 51.37% and a negative return on equity of 67.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biomerica will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Biomerica news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $40,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,657. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 145.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica during the first quarter worth about $352,000. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

