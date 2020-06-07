J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) PT Raised to $115.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its target price lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.04% from the company’s previous close.

SJM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.15.

NYSE:SJM opened at $107.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.97 and its 200-day moving average is $108.72. J M Smucker has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.16.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that J M Smucker will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,942 shares in the company, valued at $5,383,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $252,840 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 20,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in J M Smucker by 13.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in J M Smucker by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in J M Smucker by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

