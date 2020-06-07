Jeffrey W. Ubben Buys 5,000,000 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:NKLA) insider Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,850,000.00.

NKLA opened at $35.97 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $38.88.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Company Profile

Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric (BEV) and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEV). It manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.