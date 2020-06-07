Alt S.A.R.L. Next Sells 400,000 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Stock

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $10,016,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,369,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,887,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alt S.A.R.L. Next also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 381,100 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $9,885,734.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 21,760 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $565,760.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 400,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $9,728,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 30,317 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $757,925.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Altice USA Inc has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $31.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Altice USA had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Altice USA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Altice USA by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Altice USA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Altice USA by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATUS. Citigroup raised their price target on Altice USA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

