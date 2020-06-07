Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. Sells 95,000 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2020

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $11,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,749,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,422,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $124.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $60.06 and a 12 month high of $183.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $409.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.47 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 7.86%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -5.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Barclays downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Buckingham Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 22.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,379,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,828,000 after acquiring an additional 254,951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 215.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,776 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1,063.3% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 137,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 125,368 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 385.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 118,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,373,000 after purchasing an additional 92,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

