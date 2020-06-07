10 Ltd Vieco Sells 12,330,000 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) Stock

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) major shareholder 10 Ltd Vieco sold 12,330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $185,566,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

10 Ltd Vieco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, 10 Ltd Vieco sold 20,650,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $309,750,000.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, 10 Ltd Vieco sold 1,300,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $20,696,000.00.

SPCE stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.95. Virgin Galactic Holdings has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $42.49.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 86.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPCE shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at $48,360,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at $13,961,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at $12,625,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at $4,323,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at $3,743,000.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

