Alt S.A.R.L. Next Sells 400,000 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Stock

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $9,728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,101,497.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alt S.A.R.L. Next also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 381,100 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $9,885,734.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 21,760 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $565,760.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 400,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $10,016,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 30,317 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $757,925.00.

Shares of ATUS opened at $25.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.74. Altice USA Inc has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altice USA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 29,458,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428,458 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 26,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 9,838,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,120 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,702,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,316,000 after purchasing an additional 86,328 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,804,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,726,000 after purchasing an additional 219,151 shares during the period. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

