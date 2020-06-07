Christopher Vonwiller Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Appen Ltd (ASX:APX) Stock

Appen Ltd (ASX:APX) insider Christopher Vonwiller sold 2,000,000 shares of Appen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$29.00 ($20.57), for a total transaction of A$58,000,000.00 ($41,134,751.77).
APX opened at A$28.93 ($20.52) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$24.11. Appen Ltd has a 1-year low of A$15.70 ($11.13) and a 1-year high of A$32.30 ($22.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.61.
Appen Company Profile
