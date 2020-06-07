Christopher Vonwiller Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Appen Ltd (ASX:APX) Stock

Appen Ltd (ASX:APX) insider Christopher Vonwiller sold 2,000,000 shares of Appen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$29.00 ($20.57), for a total transaction of A$58,000,000.00 ($41,134,751.77).

APX opened at A$28.93 ($20.52) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$24.11. Appen Ltd has a 1-year low of A$15.70 ($11.13) and a 1-year high of A$32.30 ($22.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.61.

Appen Company Profile

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Content Relevance and Language Resources.

