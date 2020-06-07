Insider Selling: Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Director Sells 381,100 Shares of Stock

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 381,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $9,885,734.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,119,771.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alt S.A.R.L. Next also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altice USA alerts:

On Monday, June 1st, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 21,760 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $565,760.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 400,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $10,016,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 400,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $9,728,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 30,317 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $757,925.00.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. Altice USA Inc has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Altice USA had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATUS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV raised its position in Altice USA by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 707,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,331,000 after buying an additional 95,602 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,142,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1,019.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 650,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 592,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598 shares in the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.