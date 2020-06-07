China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) versus Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Financial Review

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) and Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Recycling Energy and Cardtronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Recycling Energy $870,000.00 5.87 -$8.77 million N/A N/A Cardtronics $1.35 billion 0.97 $48.27 million $2.16 13.56

Cardtronics has higher revenue and earnings than China Recycling Energy.

Profitability

This table compares China Recycling Energy and Cardtronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Recycling Energy N/A -9.39% -4.78% Cardtronics 3.72% 29.18% 5.38%

Risk & Volatility

China Recycling Energy has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardtronics has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.2% of China Recycling Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of China Recycling Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Cardtronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for China Recycling Energy and Cardtronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Recycling Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardtronics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Cardtronics has a consensus price target of $39.60, indicating a potential upside of 35.15%. Given Cardtronics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cardtronics is more favorable than China Recycling Energy.

Summary

Cardtronics beats China Recycling Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Recycling Energy

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes. It also provides waste gas-to-energy solutions comprising the waste gas power generation system that utilizes flammable waste gas from coal mining, petroleum exploitation, refinery processing, or other sources as a fuel source to generate electricity; and the combined cycle power plant, which employs power generating cycle to utilize the waste gas that generates electricity by burning the flammable waste gas in a gas turbine, as well as uses the waste heat from burning the gas to make steam to generate additional electricity through a steam turbine. In addition, the company offers biomass power generation systems (BMPG); and waste heat power generation (WHPG) systems; and project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, and financial leasing services, as well as leases energy saving systems and equipment. As of December 31, 2017, it had five recycling WHPG systems and four BMPG systems. The company was formerly known as China Digital Wireless, Inc. and changed its name to China Recycling Energy Corporation in March 2007. China Recycling Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Xi'an, China.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations. It also provides transaction processing, cash and cash delivery management, supply, and telecommunications, as well as routine and technical maintenance services for ATMs; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that offer transaction processing services to its network of ATMS, as well as other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company provides processing services for issuers of debit cards; and owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of December 31, 2018, it provided services to approximately 227,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Houston, Texas.

