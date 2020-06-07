Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Up to $1.15

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.01, but opened at $1.15. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 31,994,504 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks raised Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $318.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 7.37.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.92). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 56.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel bought 973,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $914,960.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,012,916 shares of company stock worth $7,120,075. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 194.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 93,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61,756 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

China Recycling Energy versus Cardtronics Financial Review
China Recycling Energy versus Cardtronics Financial Review
Centennial Resource Development Shares Gap Up to $1.15
Centennial Resource Development Shares Gap Up to $1.15
Hermitage Offshore Services Shares Gap Up to $0.54
Hermitage Offshore Services Shares Gap Up to $0.54
Hertz Global Shares Gap Up to $1.50
Hertz Global Shares Gap Up to $1.50
$518.93 Million in Sales Expected for IDEX Co. This Quarter
$518.93 Million in Sales Expected for IDEX Co. This Quarter
Omnicom Group Trading Up 5%
Omnicom Group Trading Up 5%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report