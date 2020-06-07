Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Up to $1.15

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.01, but opened at $1.15. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 31,994,504 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks raised Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.62.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $318.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 7.37.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.92). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 56.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel bought 973,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $914,960.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,012,916 shares of company stock worth $7,120,075. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 194.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 93,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61,756 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.