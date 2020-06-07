Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) Shares Gap Up to $0.54

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.09, but opened at $0.54. Hermitage Offshore Services shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 2,436,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Hermitage Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.

Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.15). Hermitage Offshore Services had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter.

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. operates as an offshore support vessel company. As of June 6, 2019, it had a fleet of 23 vessels, including 10 platform supply vessels, 2 anchor handling tug supply vessels, and 11 crew boats. The company's vessels primarily operate in the North Sea or the West Coast of Africa.

