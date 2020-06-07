Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Gap Up to $1.50

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at ($0.48), but opened at $1.50. Hertz Global shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 267,963,600 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hertz Global in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Consumer Edge cut Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hertz Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81. The firm has a market cap of $213.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. Research analysts predict that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 55,342,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $39,846,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 26,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $27,436.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,657.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,395,734 shares of company stock valued at $39,902,252 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hertz Global in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hertz Global during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Hertz Global during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Hertz Global by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hertz Global during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

