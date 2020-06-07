$518.93 Million in Sales Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to report $518.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $499.10 million and the highest is $538.80 million. IDEX reported sales of $642.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $594.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.91.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $167.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IDEX has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $178.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $5,737,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,277,657.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $80,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,934 shares in the company, valued at $632,115.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock worth $6,760,339 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,464,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,845,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,120,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,896,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,944,000 after acquiring an additional 372,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,822,000 after acquiring an additional 271,940 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

